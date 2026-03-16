76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (oblique) won't play Tuesday against Denver, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
The Sixers noted over the weekend that Embiid has been progressing in his recovery, but he's not quite healthy enough to gain clearance for Tuesday's game. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday in Sacramento.
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