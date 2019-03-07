76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Friday
Embiid (knee) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Sixers had hoped to get Embiid back Friday, but he's still dealing with soreness in his left knee and will miss an eighth consecutive game. With Boban Marjanovic also out, expect Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden to again pick up increased minutes at center, with more of the offensive burden falling on Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.
