Embiid (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that he expected Embiid to play in Monday's preseason matchup, but the team will elect to give him another game off. The center's availability for the start of the regular season doesn't appear to be in question, but his final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Friday against Atlanta.