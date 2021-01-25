Embiid (back) won't play in Monday's game against Detroit, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After dominating the Pistons to the tune of 33 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, Embiid landed on the injury report with a questionable designation due to a sore back. The Sixers will ultimately hold him out of action -- likely on a precautionary basis -- as they head into a four-game week which features a showdown against the Lakers on Wednesday. Expect Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley to absorb most of the minutes at center Monday.