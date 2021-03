Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Thursday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid will have to remain in a seven-day quarantine through at least Thursday after he had to sit out the All-Star game due to being exposed to a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. If he continues to test negative, he would be available a return Friday against Washington. Dwight Howard looks to be in line for a bigger role at least for Thursday's contest.