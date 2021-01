Embiid (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

The big man has been playing through a sore back of late, but the ailment will keep him sidelined Sunday as the Sixers play for the second time in three nights. It will be the fifth missed game of the season for Embiid, who started Philly's last two contests after sitting out Monday against Detroit. Expect Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley to handle most of the minutes at center.