Embiid (injury recovery) will not play Sunday against Memphis, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The team will not play Embiid in the second half of a back-to-back, giving him extra time to rest after he returned Saturday from a left knee bruise. Dwight Howard and Mike Scott will benefit from Embiid's absence. The 27-year-old center should have a decent chance to return Tuesday against Boston.