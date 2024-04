The 76ers have officially ruled Embiid (knee) out of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that Embiid was expected to play according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. It is unclear if the star big man suffered some type of setback, or if Philadelphia just opted to err on the side of caution heading into the playoffs. In his absence, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba figure to see expanded roles at center.