76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Sunday

Embiid (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was doubtful coming into Sunday after picking up an upper respiratory illness over the weekend. With Embiid out and Al Horford (knee) questionable, Mike Scott could yet again be in line for an expanded role with Kyle O'Quinn picking up additional minutes as well.

