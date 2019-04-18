76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 3 against Brooklyn, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid was questionable entering Thursday's game and his absence could be significant for Philadelphia. Look for Boban Marjanovic and Greg Monroe to see an uptick in minutes for the time being as Embiid sets his sights on a Game 4 return.

