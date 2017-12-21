76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday

Embiid (back) will not play during Thursday's game against the Raptors despite earlier reports that he was probable, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Apparently, Embiid's back didn't feel right after going through pregame warmups and he'll be held out of Thursday's contest. Richaun Holmes, Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker are all candidates to see expanded roles due to Embiid's absence.