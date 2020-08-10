Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Suns, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

We're still waiting on more of a definitive timetable for Embiid, who departed Sunday's game with the injury, but he won't play Tuesday as the Sixers enter the first half of a back-to-back set. Al Horford (knee) is considered questionable, so if both players are ultimately held out, Philly would be without its top two centers.