76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Tuesday

Embiid (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Embiid did go through a full practice Monday, the team will continue to be cautious and hold him out of a sixth consecutive game. With Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson both questionable as of Monday afternoon, the Sixers could end up being severely shorthanded up front, if one or both are unable to go.