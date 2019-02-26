76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out vs. Thunder
Embiid (knee) won't play Thursday against Oklahoma City and will be re-evaluated within the next few days, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The timetable for Embiid's return remains murky, although clarity should come shortly after he's re-evaluated. He's slated to miss his fourth straight game Thursday due to a left knee injury. With both Embiid and Boban Marjanovic (knee) ruled out for the Sixers' upcoming clash, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson are in line to see more playing time.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.