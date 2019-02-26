76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out vs. Thunder

Embiid (knee) won't play Thursday against Oklahoma City and will be re-evaluated within the next few days, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The timetable for Embiid's return remains murky, although clarity should come shortly after he's re-evaluated. He's slated to miss his fourth straight game Thursday due to a left knee injury. With both Embiid and Boban Marjanovic (knee) ruled out for the Sixers' upcoming clash, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson are in line to see more playing time.