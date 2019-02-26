76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out vs. Thunder

Embiid (knee) won't play Thursday against Oklahoma City and will be re-evaluated within the next few days, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The timetable for Embiid's return remains murky, although clarity should come shortly after he's re-evaluated. He's slated to miss his fourth straight game Thursday due to a left knee injury. With both Embiid and Boban Marjanovic (knee) ruled out for the Sixers' upcoming clash, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson are in line to see more playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories