76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he's lost 25 pounds

Embiid said in a YouTube video published Tuesday that he lost 25 pounds during the offseason.

The news comes via a rather unconventional source, as Embiid appears to be participating in a promo for a brand of spicy tortilla chips. While drinking milk to quell the spiciness of a ghost pepper chip, Embiid says (around the 2:55 mark in the video): "This summer, I lost about 25 pounds" before joking that the milk will cause him to gain the weight back. if the weight loss is true, it's an exceedingly positive development for both the big man and the Sixers, as Embiid was noticeably struggling with his conditioning late in the season and into the playoffs.