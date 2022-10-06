Embiid scored 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes against the Cavs on Wednesday.

Embiid was his usual, versatile self on Wednesday night, collecting six points (3-8 FG) and four rebounds in the first quarter. He added three assists in the second quarter, all to Tyrese Maxey, to go along with another six points and two rebounds before sitting out for the entire second half. The Sixers' star center and recurring MVP candidate looks as good as ever heading into his seventh NBA season.