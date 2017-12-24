76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 14 points in return Saturday

Embiid scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 304 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 23 minutes during Saturday's 102-86 loss to Toronto.

After missing three straight games with a back injury, Embiid returned with an eight point flurry in his first five minutes Saturday. Still, while managing his back tightness, the center grinded out 14 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Embiid's back issue needs to be monitored game- by-game until further notice. The center's health is the only concern owners have about his long term reliability.