Embiid contributed 16 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-101 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid struggled to generate offense from the field, relying heavily on free throws to reach double figures. His six rebounds were also relatively modest, while the absence of steals or blocks further limited his fantasy production. The 31-minute workload was encouraging, but Embiid will need greater shooting efficiency and stronger defensive contributions to deliver his usual fantasy ceiling. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last six games, averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in that span.