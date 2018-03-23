76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win
Embiid provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Thursday.
Embiid nearly double-doubled in Thursday's blowout win. He was limited to just 20 minutes for the second straight game as the team waltzed to another easy victory. Embiid has been sinking foul shots at a steady clip lately, as he's now 22-of-23 from the free throw line across the last four games.
