Embiid posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in only 17 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 preseason win over the Celtics.

Embiid looked absolutely dominant on both ends of the court, finishing as the Sixers' second-best scorer while also contributing defensively despite playing around one quarter and a half. Big things are expected from Embiid this season, and the big man surely looked promising against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.