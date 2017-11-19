76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 21 points Saturday

Embiid scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 loss to Golden State.

Following up his stellar performance against the Lakers on Wednesday, Embiid turned in a solid performance, collecting at least 20 points for the ninth time this season. The center's Saturday stat line pales in comparison to his one of a kind stat line of 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks. However, Embiid is a consistent scorer (22.8 points) and rebounder (10.29 rebounds) who is on the verge of breaking out on any given night.

