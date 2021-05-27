Embiid had 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Washington.

This time around, the Sixers didn't let the Wizards hang around, as they jumped out to a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back. Both Embiid and Ben Simmons finished with 22 points, while Tobias Harris (19), Tyrese Maxey (10) and Furkan Korkmaz (13) also scored in double figures. The Sixers are off Thursday and Friday before the series shifts to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday.