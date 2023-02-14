Embiid recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 123-104 victory over Houston.

Embiid played through a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. His workloads have been very high lately with at least 36 minutes played in four of his last five games, but fortunately the 76ers don't have any back-to-backs coming up until March 1. He'll get a difficult matchup against a Cleveland team Wednesday that has won seven straight games.