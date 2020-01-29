76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 24, grabs 10 in 26 minutes

Embiid delivered 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.

Embiid returned to the lineup following a nine-game absence due to a torn ligament in his left hand which required surgery. Despite logging a fairly modest minute total, Embiid was absolutely dominant as a scorer and rebounder, though he did amass five turnovers. Assuming he suits up for Thursday's matchup versus the Hawks, Embiid can probably be expected to put together another solid line considering the weak defensive opponent.