76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 24 points despite loss
Embiid had 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 98-97 loss at Orlando.
Embiid might have ended up on the wrong side of the win in this game, but he extended his dominant stretch -- he has five double-doubles in his last six games while scoring 20 or more points in each of those contests. He will try to extend his sizzling run of play Saturday on the road against the Heat.
