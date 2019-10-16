76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 24 points in 22 minutes

Embiid delivered 24 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Pistons.

Embiid was extremely aggressive offensively, as per usual, finishing with more points than minutes in this one. He remains the team's go-to option in the half court as well as one of the top defenders in the league.