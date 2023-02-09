Embiid recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid failed to reach the 30-point threshold just for the third time since the beginning of January, which goes to show just how dominant he has been over the last few weeks. The star big man is averaging 33.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 10 contests while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep, numbers that do nothing but boost his MVP chances.