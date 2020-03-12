76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 30, snags 14 boards
Embiid delivered 30 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Pistons.
Embiid returned to the lineup after a five-game absence with a left shoulder strain and was dominant even in fairly limited minutes. He has scored 30-plus in three of his last five appearances.
