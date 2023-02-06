Embiid ended Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Knicks with 31 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 18-19 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Embiid was far from being effective from the field Sunday, but he still posted an excellent fantasy line, and most of his scoring came through his efficiency at the free throw line, missing just of his 19 attempts. This shows just how dominant Embiid can be even with a subpar performance. He's scored at least 30 points in all but two of his outings since the start of January while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from deep and 87.9 percent from the free throw line across those 13 outings.