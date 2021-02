Embiid recorded 35 points (13-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks Thursday in a 118-114 loss at Portland.

Embiid's season high of 25 field-goals attempted helped him surpass 30 points for the 10th time this season. Though he suffered another loss to the Trail Blazers, Embiid has improved his play to be considered one of the NBA's most valuable players. He is averaging 29.4 points and 10.9 rebounds across 21 games, with the former on pace to be his season high.