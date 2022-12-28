Embiid notched 48 points (17-32 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 loss to the Wizards.

The dominant play continued for Embiid Tuesday night, and he now leads the league in scoring with 33.7 points per game. The perennial All-Star came up just two points shy of his third 50-point game of the season. He also recorded his seventh double-double in the month of December while going a fantastic 13-for-14 from the line.