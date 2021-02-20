Embiid registered 50 points (17-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-17 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Embiid had looked dominant in past games this season, but he took his game to another level Friday -- he was a one-man show Friday en route to his career-best scoring output while also tying a season-best mark for rebounds and putting a season-high output in blocks. Embiid is clearly not going to score 50 points on a nightly basis and his numbers might reduce a bit once Ben Simmons (illness) returns to action, but there's no question the center has been one of the most productive players in The Association over the last few weeks. He has scored at least 31 points in eight of his last nine appearances while grabbing double-digit rebounds five times in that stretch.