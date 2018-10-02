76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 21 in preseason win
Embiid scored a game-high 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.
After averaging 20-and-10 in 63 games as a sophomore, Embiid has started off this preseason by scoring at least 20 points in his first two games without getting a full workload. If he can stay healthy, the 24-year-old seems primed to take his production to another level in 2018-19.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant performance to end the season•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Churns out another double-double in Game 4 win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Game 2 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Pivotal in series clinching victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.