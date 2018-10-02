76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 21 in preseason win

Embiid scored a game-high 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.

After averaging 20-and-10 in 63 games as a sophomore, Embiid has started off this preseason by scoring at least 20 points in his first two games without getting a full workload. If he can stay healthy, the 24-year-old seems primed to take his production to another level in 2018-19.