76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday

Embiid scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.

For the third straight game since the All-Star break, Embiid collected a double-double. The center has also scored at least 25 points in all three games as well. More importantly, Sunday's game was the third round of back-to-back games for Embiid in the last month. Against Washington, he did not show much fatigue en route to a game-high 25 points.