76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday
Embiid scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.
For the third straight game since the All-Star break, Embiid collected a double-double. The center has also scored at least 25 points in all three games as well. More importantly, Sunday's game was the third round of back-to-back games for Embiid in the last month. Against Washington, he did not show much fatigue en route to a game-high 25 points.
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...