76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points

Embiid scored 34 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 11-14 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win against Toronto.

The center recovered from his 15 point performance in London on Thursday for a game-high 34 points Monday. Embiid followed up an 18 point first half with 16 points after the break. Against Toronto, Embiid was solid from the floor, shooting 52.3 percent. In addition, he is averaging 23.0 points over his last five games. The likely Eastern Conference all-star continues to score in bunches, averaging a team-leading 23.5 points through 30 games.