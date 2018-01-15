76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points
Embiid scored 34 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 11-14 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win against Toronto.
The center recovered from his 15 point performance in London on Thursday for a game-high 34 points Monday. Embiid followed up an 18 point first half with 16 points after the break. Against Toronto, Embiid was solid from the floor, shooting 52.3 percent. In addition, he is averaging 23.0 points over his last five games. The likely Eastern Conference all-star continues to score in bunches, averaging a team-leading 23.5 points through 30 games.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.