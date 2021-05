Embiid delivered 34 points (13-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Sunday's overtime win over the Spurs.

As it has been the case all season long, Embiid carried the Sixers on both ends of the court in a game that turned out to be more complicated than expected. The star big man had gone four straight games without clearing the 25-point mark, and he's been so good that he's still averaging 28.9 points per game over his last 11 appearances.