76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points

Embiid scored 34 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3PT, 12-13 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 49 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

In a test of endurance, Embiid prevailed with a game-high 34 points in Friday's triple-overtime marathon against Oklahoma City. In a career-high 49 minutes, the center labored through lingering back pain a game removed from playing 39 minutes in Tuesday's overtime win against Minnesota. Embiid's gutsy effort secured his seventh straight game of 20 or more points. All of the superb stats aside, Embiid's stamina is the greatest takeaway from what was a spectacular performance against the Thunder.