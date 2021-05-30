Embiid registered 36 points (14-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Embiid was absolutely dominant on both ends of the court and recorded a playoff-high scoring output while missing just four shots all game long. Embiid has not played more than 30 minutes in any of the games during the current series but continues to make a huge impact for the Sixers, as he's averaging 29.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 67.4 percent from the field over his first three postseason appearances.