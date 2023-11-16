Embiid finished Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Embiid didn't have a bad shooting night and still posted a solid overall stat line, but it's worth noting this 20-point output was his lowest scoring mark of the campaign. The star big man continues to play at an elite level, however, and he should bounce back Friday when dealing with Clint Capela and the Hawks. After all, Embiid has scored at least 25 points in all but two of his appearances.