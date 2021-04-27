Embiid posted 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, three steals and an assist across 23 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Embiid's shoulder injury sidelined him for just one game and while he only played 23 minutes due to the nature of the contest -- the Sixers won by 31 points -- he still paced the team in the scoring column. The most important thing for the 76ers is that Embiid looked healthy, though, and he should be able to handle his regular workload Wednesday against the Hawks.