76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 23 points Friday

Embiid recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 114-78 blowout win over the Pistons.

It was encouraging to see Embiid lead the way in points after there was some speculation about a hand injury leading up to the contest. He wasn't needed much in this one, however, and played just 25 minutes because of game flow while still nearly sporting a double-double.