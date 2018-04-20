76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 23 points in Game 3
Embiid totaled 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 win over the Heat.
Embiid returned from his eye injury for Game 3 after being outspoken about not being cleared, and proved he has capable of handling the workload, leading the team in points and contributing in all five major categories. The masked center will help the 76ers offensively and provides a good matchup on Hasaan Whiteside for the rest of the series.
