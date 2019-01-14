76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 26 points

Embiid totaled 26 points (9-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and six blocks across 32 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.

Embiid struggled with his shot at times, draining 37.5 percent of his attempts in a 108-105 victory on the road. The star center sat out of his team's last game due to an ankle injury, but the issue didn't appear to be a factor Sunday. Embiid is averaging 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 blocks over his last five matchups.