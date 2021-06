Embiid registered 27 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Embiid not only paced the Sixers in scoring, but he also ended just one rebound and two assists shy of completing a triple-double. The star big man has scored 22 or more points in all but one of his playoff appearances this season, and he's also scored at least 35 points in four of their last five postseason contests.