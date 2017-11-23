76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 28 points in Wednesday's win
Embiid contributed 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes during a 101-81 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Embiid picked up his second straight double-double and fourth double-double in the last five games as he put up a team-high 28 points. He also contributed on the defensive end as usual, as he had at least one block for the 10th straight game. Embiid is pretty routinely putting up huge numbers these days, and establishing himself as a phenomenal all-around fantasy option.
