76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 29 points in loss
Embiid turned in 29 points (9-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.
When Embiid posts a stat line like Saturday's, the Sixers are almost guaranteed a victory, but even Embiid's massive totals couldn't turn the tide in Sacramento. The Kansas product has been brilliant off the glass, amassing an eye-popping 37 rebounds over the past two games. He's also swatted an impressive 20 balls in his previous nine contests.
