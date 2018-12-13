76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 33 points
Embiid accumulated 33 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.
Embiid obliterated Brooklyn's front line with a massive double-double. The all-star center has struggled of late, and had averaged just 16.2 points in his previous four games. Embiid has continued to progress in his fifth year, and is averaging career-highs points, rebounds, assists and minutes, putting up 26.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 threes in 34.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.