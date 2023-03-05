Embiid racked up 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 victory over Milwaukee.

Embiid's stellar outing helped the Sixers snap Milwaukee's 16-game win streak, and he again showed no ill effects from the foot injury that sidelined him for a game last week. Although the All-Star failed to log double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game, his shot was on point once again. Since his return to action, Embiid has converted 55.5 percent of his shots to go with a 50-percent conversion rate from beyond the arc.