Embiid racked up 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 victory over the Thunder.

Embiid played more of a playmaking role Saturday, delivering his first triple-double of the season. With James Harden a late scratch due to a foot issue, it was Embiid who took it upon himself to shoulder the load. It was really just another highlight in a season full of highlights, with Embiid seemingly locked in as a top-five player ROS.