Embiid logged 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes during the 76ers' 130-120 win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Embiid was cleared to play in Saturday's game after missing two of Philadelphia's last three contests for rest purposes. The big man continues to have his minutes restricted early on in the regular season, but he made the most of his on-court time with an efficient performance from the field to finish as the game's second-leading scorer behind teammate Tyrese Maxey (31). Embiid is unlikely to play in the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set against the Pistons on Sunday, so Adem Bona and Andre Drummond should absorb most of the center minutes against Detroit.